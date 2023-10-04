Today is Wednesday October 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott “basking in engaged bliss”

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are opening up for the first time since they got engaged in August.

The couple told People about their love story, their blended family and the home they’ve built together.

"We've just been basking in engaged bliss," Deschanel said.

The couple’s engagement was one out of a fairytale, with Scott asking Deschanel to marry him at Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle.

Scott told the magazine he had been planning the surprise for months. On the day of the proposal, he ensured that he and Deschanel were the last people at the historic site.

The proposal included a bagpipe band and a guitarist who performed Neil Young's "Harvest Moon," their favorite song.

The special moment also included Deschanel’s kids, Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. "I was like, 'I think something’s happening,'" Deschanel recalled about the moment, which involved her kids holding a sign that read, "Zooey, will you marry me?"

"When Elsie turned around and read the sign, she immediately goes, 'Did you just get married?' And we’re like, 'Well, no not yet. But we got engaged!'" Scott said. "The kids didn't know until the moment it happened."

Deschanel, who has been open about co-parenting Elsie and Charlie, said, "Our family is very deeply rooted and very blended."

She also referred to Scott as Charlie and Elsie's "bonus daddy."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC