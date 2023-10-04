2 arrested after car spiked during pursuit through East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 3:42 pm

PANOLA COUNTY – Two men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after being pursued by authorities through East Texas and captured in Panola County. According to our news colleagues at KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were notified around 4:07 p.m. that Shelby County units were pursuing the car on FM 699 towards Carthage. Panola County units and a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper responded.

Officials said a Panola County deputy set up spike strips at CR 405 and FM 2517 while other units stopped traffic on FM 2517. The fleeing car struck the spikes around 4:17 p.m., according to Panola County, and continued to flee with three deflated tires before running into a ditch near CR 4053.

The passenger ran before officials said he was captured. The driver, identified as Luis Alberto Escobedo, of Tenaha, and passenger, identified as Gustavo Angel Pallares, of Center, were taken to the detention center.

“During a search of the suspects and vehicle, deputies recovered three firearms, one of which was stolen, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and cash.

Escobedo was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Pallares was charged with evading arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

