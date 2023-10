Police search for man missing since August

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 3:20 pm

TYLER – Tyler police are searching for a man whose last contact with his family was Aug 19. According to our news partner KETK, 40-year-old Justin Jeremy Miller may have been riding a black bicycle when he disappeared. Authorities say Miller is 5’11”, 160 pounds with blue hair. TPD asks if you have any information on Justin Jeremy Miller to please contact at 903-531-1000.

