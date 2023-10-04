Historic Powerball jackpot grows

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 3:28 pm

TEXAS – The largest Powerball jackpot of 2023 is now up for grabs, as the grand prize for tonight stands at an estimated $1.2 billion. According to a release from Powerball, it’s the third largest jackpot in game history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $551.7 million. If no winner claims the record-setting prize after Wednesday’s drawing, Saturday’s drawing is set to be an estimated $1.4 billion.

