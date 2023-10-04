‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ sets October 16 return

Following the resolution of the writers strike, The Drew Barrymore Show will return to the air Monday, October 16.

The show's official Instagram page made the "This just in" announcement with a shot of Drew Barrymore having fun with her studio audience.

As reported, once the strike ended on September 27, Barrymore's show, like others, got the gears spinning again; producers for the syndicated show eyed an October start.

The popular show recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons when Barrymore stated she intended to ramp production before the strike ended, expressing, "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."

The decision drew flak from striking writers and their supporters, and Barrymore did an about-face. "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote on Instagram two weeks ago, adding, "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."

