Why your phone will sound off on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

TYLER – On Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. central time, the nation will receive a practice emergency alert. Once every three years, FEMA partners with the FCC to test the efficiency of their system. According to our news partner KETK the message will be in English or Spanish and it will say the following on your devices: “This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed.” Even if your phone is on silent or you’ve turned the settings off, you will receive the alert. The sound is alarming to most but it is to keep you and your family as safe as possible.

