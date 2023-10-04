1 dead in truck and car collision

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2023 at 9:27 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Authorities say a Frankston woman was killed Sunday night when her car collided with a semi-trailer truck. According to our news partner KETK, 36-year-old Danica L. Maclin was driving south on Highway 155 south of FM 2661 when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed over into the northbound lane. DPS reported that Maclin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

