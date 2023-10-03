2 juveniles escape custody in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2023 at 6:19 pm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – Smith County law enforcement are searching for two 16-year-old males who escaped from the H.O.P.E. Academy Vocational Residential Program. The two are currently on probation probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officials said they are working alongside other area law enforcement agencies and that the public is not in any danger at this time. Smith County Juvenile Services urges anyone who has seen the two to contact the SCSO or local law enforcement.

