Today is Tuesday October 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 juveniles escape custody in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2023 at 6:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


2 juveniles escape custody in East Texas
Police car lights close up. A group of policemen on the background.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas – Smith County law enforcement are searching for two 16-year-old males who escaped from the H.O.P.E. Academy Vocational Residential Program. The two are currently on probation probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officials said they are working alongside other area law enforcement agencies and that the public is not in any danger at this time. Smith County Juvenile Services urges anyone who has seen the two to contact the SCSO or local law enforcement.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC