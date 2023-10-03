Waskom woman arrested for domestic shooting

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2023 at 12:21 pm

WASKOM — According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives have arrested a Texas woman for firing a weapon at a couple in Greenwood over the weekend. Our news partner KETK reports that Alicia Whitfield, 40 of Waskom, was arrested after an investigation revealed she fired a weapon at her ex-boyfriend and a woman at the Tobacco Country Bar on Highway 80 in Greenwood, Louisiana. CPSO detectives stated that Whitfield fired several shots from her vehicle after she spotted the couple in the bar’s parking lot on Saturday night. The shots that were fired then struck the victim’s car four times, leaving two bullet holes in the passenger side door, one in a rear tire and one in the back window that exited through the front windshield. No one was injured in this incident.

The incident was reportedly captured on video surveillance which was obtained by detectives. Shell casings and the weapon in question were recovered from Whitfield vehicle on the night of the incident, officials said.

Whitfield has been arrested and officially charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault. She has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.

