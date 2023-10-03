Texas drought has deepened amid this year’s brutal heat

AUSTIN – The Texas Tribune reports that a lingering drought affecting more than 80% of Texas is causing wildfires, hurting agriculture and drying up water supplies throughout the state. This year’s drought comes less than a year after Texas experienced one of its worst droughts on record in 2022. “Last year we were lucky enough to start getting widespread rain during the last three weeks of August,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said. “This time around, August didn’t bail us out and September’s been a bit better but certainly not enough to cause widespread improvements.”

After widespread rains in May and June that brought much of the state out of drought, Texas suffered through one of its hottest, driest summers on record. East Texas, Central Texas, South Texas and some parts of West Texas are now affected by some level of drought — areas where 24.1 million people live, according to Drought.gov. Nearly 40% of the state is in an extreme or exceptional drought, the most severe levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Climate change both strengthens and lengthens heat waves, and the hotter temperatures make droughts more intense than they would be otherwise.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the drought will ease this fall.

Texas voters will head to the ballot box in November to decide whether the state should spend $1 billion to create a water fund to build new water supply projects.

