Today is Tuesday October 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint in Washington

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2023 at 5:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


U.S. House of Representatives

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night near his residence in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. just blocks from the Capitol.

An alert sent to congressional members stated three to four men held guns to his head and took his car and phone, sources told ABC News.

Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, confirmed the carjacking news in a statement to ABC News late Monday night.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle,” his statement read.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. did not confirm the victim's identity.

In a statement to ABC News the department said: "There was a report of an armed carjacking that came in at approximately 9:32 pm at the intersection of New Jersey and K Street, Southeast. We do not have victim information at this time."

As of Sunday, there were 750 carjackings in Washington, 75% of which involved guns, per D.C. Police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC