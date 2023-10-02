Today is Monday October 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bullard man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fleeing authorities

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 6:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bullard man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fleeing authoritiesTYLER – A Bullard man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to leading authorities on a pursuit in a U-Haul van. Steven Shelton-Groves, 30 of Bullard, was arrested in February after officials at the time said they were alerted to him for driving a U-Haul van with stolen property. He also reportedly had a warrant for a parole violation as well. Officials attempted a traffic stop on the van, but said Shelton-Groves drove off and later crashed into two cars going south on Loop 323, injuring several people including himself and his passenger. Shelton-Groves pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC