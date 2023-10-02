Today is Monday October 02, 2023
Nicholas Pet Haven in need of donations to stay open

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 9:38 am
Nicholas Pet Haven in need of donations to stay openTYLER — Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler said on Saturday that they’ll have to close their animal rescue at the end of this year if they can’t gather enough money to pay their bills. According to our news partner KETK, the nonprofit organization said that they had raised $4,750 towards their $16215 veterinarian bill at the time of their post but that vet bill doesn’t even include other bills like their ER bill. They added that they think many people might not be seeing their posts if they’ve been shadow banned by Facebook. To learn more about adopting a pet or about how to donate, click here to visit Nicholas Pet Haven online or call them at 903-312-7585.



