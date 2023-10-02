East Texas State Fair planning to build new fairground

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 9:23 am

TYLER — The East Texas Fair is having it’s last day of the year Sunday and it’s likely their last day ever at their current location next to the Rose Bowl. According to our news partner KETK, the fair has been held there next the Rose Bowl since 1912 but now there are reportedly plans in the works for a new location as their current contract comes to an end, according to East Texas State Fair president and CEO, John Sykes. Sykes said they’re still working on the plans and that he hopes to have an announcement soon. “We’re going to build a new fairgrounds. We’ve been trying to do that for many, many years. It’s expensive to do, especially infrastructure,” Sykes said. “If we had the infrastructure already established, it would be relatively easy to get the rest of it done. But don’t give up. I mean, we have some plans in our bucket right now that we’re going to really hopefully surprise some people of Tyler.”

