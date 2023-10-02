Today is Monday October 02, 2023
Beyoncé releasing ﻿Renaissance ﻿concert film with AMC Theatres

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 7:34 am
Courtesy Fandango

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé -- a film adaptation of her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour -- are now on sale via Fandango.

Weeks after Taylor Swift announced a distribution deal to screen her Eras Tour film through AMC Theatres, Beyonce has done the same, announcing the film of her own massively successful series of concerts will hit theaters December 1. 

The project encompasses elements from Queen Bey's record-breaking 2023 live performances, segments from the long-awaited visual album Renaissance, and a documentary-style account of the album's creation and the tour's development, and appearances from Blue Ivy Carter.

A press release trumpets, "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

It continues, "It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft." 

Bey's tour is anticipated to achieve a remarkable $560 million in concert ticket sales by its conclusion, and as the press release noted, the acclaimed tour, "created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



