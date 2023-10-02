Today is Monday October 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lufkin water leak leads to closures

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 8:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lufkin water main break leads to closuresLUFKIN — Pineywoods Community Academy will be closed today as the water Department repairs a major water leak that will shut down a portion of South Raguet Street for the next several hours. South Raguet from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue will be closed for the next 4-5 hours as the repair is made. Water service will be out in the area from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive. Kurth Memorial Library will also be closed today due to the water leak repair. Additional nearby areas may be affected. If students have in-person classes at Angelina College today they will still need to go, complete assignments, or check in with their instructors. Transportation will not be provided by PCA.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC