Lufkin water leak leads to closures

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2023 at 8:26 am

LUFKIN — Pineywoods Community Academy will be closed today as the water Department repairs a major water leak that will shut down a portion of South Raguet Street for the next several hours. South Raguet from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue will be closed for the next 4-5 hours as the repair is made. Water service will be out in the area from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive. Kurth Memorial Library will also be closed today due to the water leak repair. Additional nearby areas may be affected. If students have in-person classes at Angelina College today they will still need to go, complete assignments, or check in with their instructors. Transportation will not be provided by PCA.

