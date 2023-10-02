Astros win 8-1 to earn third straight AL West title

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2023 at 8:26 pm

PHOENIX (AP) — The Houston Astros celebrated clinching a playoff spot with T-shirts and a subdued toast. A day later, after rallying to claim a bigger prize in their crosshairs, the Astros held an all-out locker room rager of cigars and champagne-and-beer showers that left puddles on the plastic-covered floors. A season of injuries and inconsistencies ended with another division title. Even for a team that won the World Series last fall, that’s worth celebrating. The Astros rallied to clinch their third straight AL West title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 on Sunday behind Cristian Javier’s six strong innings and Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.



Needing a win and a Texas loss to win the division, the Astros did their part by jumping on Kyle Nelson (7-4) from the first pitch. Houston had a 5-0 lead after two innings and Javier (10-5) held an Arizona lineup mostly devoid of everyday players to three hits. Kyle Tucker had a sacrifice fly to finish with 112 RBIs, most in the AL and third in the majors. José Abreu added a two-run homer in the seventh to clinch Houston’s sixth AL West title in seven years after the Rangers lost 1-0 to Seattle. The Astros have a first-round bye in the AL playoffs while Arizona will play at Milwaukee in a best-of-three NL wild card series that starts Tuesday.

