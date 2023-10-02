Today is Monday October 02, 2023
Rangers season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, Houston to win AL West

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2023 at 8:21 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The elation of less than 24 hours earlier inside the Texas Rangers clubhouse was replaced with disappointment about a major missed opportunity. The Rangers are thrilled to be back in the postseason, but failed to win American League West title and earn some extra time off when they lost to the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Sunday. Coupled with Houston’s 8-1 win over Arizona, the defeat handed the AL West title to the Astros (89-73) as the result of the season-series tiebreaker and sent Texas (89-73) to the postseason as a wild card team for a best-of-three series at Tampa Bay starting Tuesday.



