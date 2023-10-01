Lindsey Park’s new gateway is in the works

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2023 at 2:44 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council picked a Tyler construction company to complete the Lindsey Park entrance enhancement project. The Lindsey Park project was won by Paragon Constructions and Associates. According to the city, the project will create a grander gateway with the addition of two archways over each of the park’s entrances off of Spur 364, which is a condition of this particular funding.

The project is said to include new lighting, irrigation and landscaping to improve the curb appeal and overall aesthetics at each entrance.

This project is funded by the Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) presented to Keep Tyler Beautiful in 2020. According to the city, future plans include adding archways to the other park entrances to match, along with the development of an overall master plan for other park improvements.

Go Back