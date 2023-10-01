Major anesthesia group, tied to powerful doctors, accused of price gouging

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports the Federal Trade Commission is suing Texas’ dominant anesthesia provider, which counts the head of the state’s medical board and a prominent lawmaker among its leadership, alleging the practice monopolized the market and gouged patients in a quest for higher profits. The defendants — U.S. Anesthesia Partners and the private equity firm that created the company — engaged in an illegal scheme of buying up “nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas” to create a single dominant provider with the power to demand higher prices, according to the complaint filed Sept. 21 in the Southern District of Texas. The higher costs have fallen on insurers, patients and employers, the FTC argues.

Leaders of U.S. Anesthesia Partners called the lawsuit’s claims “misleading” and said no anesthesia practice has “power” over the cost of health plans. Its commercial prices have remained essentially flat once adjusted for inflation, they said in a statement. Some of the state’s most influential doctors work for the company, which has a significant presence in Houston and San Antonio. ?Dr. Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board, which regulates physician licenses in the state, serves as vice chair of the clinical governance board for the company’s Texas Gulf Coast region, according to his profile on the group’s website. The Houston board-certified anesthesiologist also works as the company’s national legislative liaison and has separately lobbied for physicians on out-of-pocket health care costs. Two other Texas physicians have ties to the group: Dr. Tom Oliverson, a state representative from Cypress, and Dr. John Zerwas, who served for two decades in the Texas House and is now the University of Texas System’s vice chancellor for health affairs. Oliverson serves as a managing partner for the company and was an investor as of last year, according to state disclosure forms. He chairs the Texas House Insurance Committee and has pushed in recent years for lowering medical costs for patients through protections against “surprise billing” and transparency in drug pricing. The lawsuit does not name the Texas public officials, nor does it lay out evidence they were directly involved in any alleged wrongdoing.

