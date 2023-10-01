Today is Sunday October 01, 2023
La Tech player caught stomping on opponent during UTEP game is suspended indefinitely by school

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2023 at 12:59 am
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely Saturday, a day after he was caught on camera stomping on the head of a UTEP player who was lying face down after a play.

Randle was not flagged by officials in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory in El Paso, Texas, on Friday night, but video of the play went viral on social media.

UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard was down on the field after a play, and seemingly hurt, when Randle got up by pushing down on Hubbard and then kicking his foot back into the side of the opponent’s helmet.

La. Tech athletic director Eric Wood released a statement saying he and coach Sonny Cumbie had met with Randle on Saturday.

“In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action. Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment.”

Randle is a senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin who is second on the team in tackles with 46.



