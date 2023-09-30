Today is Saturday September 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Henderson County patrol vehicle hit in crash after traffic stop

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Henderson County patrol vehicle hit in crash after traffic stopMALAKOFF – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that one of their patrol units was hit by a passing car while conducting a traffic stop near Malakoff on Saturday according to our news partners at KETK. “When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road please slow down and move over! It’s not only State law but it’s the right thing to do! We were extremely lucky this morning.” The patrol unit was hit from behind and officials said it was hit so hard it became airborne. According to HCSO, all of the vehicles involved were damaged but all the occupants were able to walk away uninjured.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC