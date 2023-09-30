Henderson County patrol vehicle hit in crash after traffic stop

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm

MALAKOFF – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that one of their patrol units was hit by a passing car while conducting a traffic stop near Malakoff on Saturday according to our news partners at KETK. “When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road please slow down and move over! It’s not only State law but it’s the right thing to do! We were extremely lucky this morning.” The patrol unit was hit from behind and officials said it was hit so hard it became airborne. According to HCSO, all of the vehicles involved were damaged but all the occupants were able to walk away uninjured.

Go Back