Tyler Library celebrates Banned Books Week

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2023 at 1:43 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Public Library (TPL) celebrates the freedom to read during Banned Books Week with a book giveaway! TPL will be giving out paperback copies of two famous banned pieces of literature from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6. The Library will be giving away 20 copies of Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White, 20 copies of Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, and 50 copies of Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the publication. Books will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to limited supply, the Library will limit one book per family, with each of the titles’ inventory spread throughout the week. This giveaway is possible thanks to monetary donations made by the public.

The Library will also have themed book displays reflecting banned or challenged books throughout history during the week of Oct. 1. The Library’s Teen Council is playing an active role in this year’s banned book display.

Banned Books Week is a national celebration of books and the right to read founded in 1982 by library and First Amendment activist Judith Krug. The week highlights the value of free and open access to information. Some literature that today we consider classics was once banned, such as Wizard of Oz and To Kill a Mockingbird.

To find out why these and other books were banned or challenged, visit the Library’s website at http://www.TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323 to speak to a Library employee.

Go Back