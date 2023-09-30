LaPoynor ISD employee arrested for evidence tampering

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2023 at 11:51 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – An employee of LaPoynor ISD was arrested after evidence found in a girls locker room went missing. According to a statement made by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and our colleagues at KETK, Jammie Maze, 44 of Brownsboro, was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse was notified by LaPoynor ISD Police Chief John Daniels on Friday that assistance was needed for “a cell phone that he had recovered as evidence being stolen from school property.”

Daniels reportedly said the phone was located in the girls locker room and he would turn it over to the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to be searched.

Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were sent to assist with the investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Maze’s vehicle and residence and said all items collected during the searches will be analyzed at a later date.

Maze was booked and his bail was set at $250,000.

Go Back