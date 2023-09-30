Today is Saturday September 30, 2023
Billionaire cowboys are selling their sprawling Texas ranches

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2023 at 11:46 am
Billionaire cowboys are selling their sprawling Texas ranches

HOUSTON – Where have all the cowboys gone? The Houston Chronicle reports the trend of sprawling ranches owned by multiple generations of families in Texas and other Western states may just be a thing of the past, according to Forbes. Aging billionaires are sloughing off their historic ranches from their estates in a trend that is often seeing those properties sold to deep-pocketed investors.

Mt. Solitude Ranch, the 3,600-acre property in northwest Bexar County, is one of the multigenerational ranches on the market. The historic ranchlands originally hit the marketplace last year. In June, the firm marketing the property, Icon Global, announced a public sale price of $80 million. “We have been engaged with a series of ongoing development interests and options, as well as having received several expressions of interest and overtures from private individuals,” said Bernard Uechtritz, owner of Icon Global, in a June press release.

