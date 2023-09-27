Hooton named new Tyler Fire Marshal

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved the appointment of a new fire marshal Wednesday morning. Our news partners at KETK report that the council unanimously voted to approve Joey Hooton for the job, a man with nearly 20 years of experience. He has served on the Command Staff for the last six years and recently earned a master’s degree from UT Tyler in public administration, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said.

“Chief Hooton has decided he wants to expand his horizon to be more rounded in his fire service career, so he wanted to move over to this fire marshal position for those reasons,” Coble said.

Hooton holds certifications through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection as a Master Firefighter, Fire Service Instructor, Fire Officer IV, Emergency Vehicle Technician, and Rope Rescue Technician.

Coble also thanked Brandon Davis, who served as interim fire marshal. After the vote, Mayor Don Warren spoke to Hooton.

“Joey, I want to tell you, I think this is a fabulous choice,” Warren said. “I’m excited for you, I’m glad your wife’s here. It’s a big deal and you deserve it, so thank you.”

Warren’s comment was followed by applause from the room.

Go Back