Lindale ISD investigating student email hack

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 7:52 am

LINDALE — Lindale ISD notified guardians Tuesday night of a student email account that was hacked. According to our news partner KETK, a Lindale Junior High student’s email was hacked and messages from a hacker were sent out through the student email and other communication groups including HUDL and Canvas. The school said in a statement, “Please tell your child not to respond to messages from other students or to open any files that they are sent. If your child has been sent any messages that they believe could be from a hacker, please contact your campus principal.” Lindale ISD’s Technology Department is investigating the origination of the hack and have involved district and local law enforcement.

