North Korea says it will expel US soldier who crossed into the country in July

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 7:49 am

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says that it will expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North and quoted him criticizing the U.S. Verifying the authenticity of the comments attributed to King is impossible. The agency did not say when authorities plan to expel King or where. The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon did not have any immediate comment on the report. At the time he crossed the border, King was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.

Go Back