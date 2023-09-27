Today is Wednesday September 27, 2023
Toddler drowns in pond on family’s property

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 7:49 am
Toddler drowns in pond on family’s propertyCHEROKEE COUNTY — A 14-month old boy has died after reportedly drowning in a pond on family property. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 3705, in the Mount Selman area, on September 21 in reference to a drowning. Deputies found the child receiving CPR from a family member. EMS took the child to a Jacksonville hospital. The child was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he died Monday. The case remains under investigation.



