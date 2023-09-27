North Korea set to expel US soldier Travis King

September 27, 2023

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- North Korea has announced that it is set to expel U.S. soldier Travis King several months after he ran across the border from South Korea during a tour in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Story developing...

