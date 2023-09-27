Today is Wednesday September 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man on trial for manslaughter fails to appear

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 6:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man on trial for manslaughter faiSMITH COUNTY — A 28-year-old man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a teenager fails to show up for his trial. The judge has issued an arrest warrant for Billy Maddox after he did not appear for jury selection in his trial Monday in Tyler. Maddox is charged with manslaughter in the death of a 17-year-old boy who died from an overdose of Fentanyl. Prosecutors say the pills contained substances other than what was claimed, and that Maddox failed to render aid and did not call for help. In fact, an arrest affidavit says Maddox shared an Instagram post with a photo of the teenage boy passed out on his stomach. The post was captioned, “Look how that perc got him sleeping,” with several laughing emojis.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC