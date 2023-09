More than 100 dead, over 200 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2023 at 5:37 am

CT757fan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- At least 114 people are dead and more than 200 are injured after a fire broke out at a wedding hall in northern Iraq, Nineveh Deputy Gov. Hasan al-Allaq said.

Story developing...

