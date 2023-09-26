Today is Tuesday September 26, 2023
Streaming competitors band together for lobbying power in Washington, DC

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 4:32 pm
Getty Images

While the competition for content in the streaming world can be cutthroat, many of the major platforms are now united — for better representation versus lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Axios first reported the creation of the Streaming Innovation Alliance, which brings together Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, Comcast's Peacock and others.

CEO and chair of the Motion Picture Association Charles Rivkin brought the companies together.

The SIA was created to be a united front for the streamers "when the industry faces new regulatory threats," according to the publication.

Other big streaming names like Apple and Amazon's Prime Video weren't included as of yet, but the new organization invited them to join.

To help them navigate the Beltway, the group tapped former Republican Rep. Fred Upton and former Democratic Federal Communications Commission acting chair Mignon Clyburn.

In a statement, Rivkin said MPA "looks forward to working with the SIA and its members to ensure federal and state policy propels this incredible innovation [of streaming] forward — and doesn't undermine the value and diversity consumers are enjoying today."

