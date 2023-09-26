Police identify body found in Tyler as missing 18-year-old

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 4:19 pm

TYLER — According to the Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh a body was found in the Hollytree Apartments located at 6100 Hollytree Drive. While working on a separate case in the apartments, the police discovered the body according to our news partners at KETK. The body was identified as 18-year-old Dejah Hood, who was found by officials around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found wrapped in a cloth material in the ravine near the apartments. The victim was reported missing yesterday by her parents.

Officials say that the victim did not live in the apartment complex, but was there with someone she knew. That individual has been taken into custody for further questioning, as they were the last one to see the victim alive. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Police are investigating this matter as a homicide.

