Athens names Chad Allen new Police Chief

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 1:47 pm

ATHENS — According to the city council agenda and our colleagues at KETK, the City of Athens is set to confirm the appointment of Chad Allen as Chief of Police. Allen was previously the Chief of Police for the City of Keller, according to the city’s Public Safety Facebook page. He is set to replace former Athens Police Chief John Densmore in early October.

