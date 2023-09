FTC sues Amazon, accuses company of illegally maintaining monopoly power

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 11:46 am

(NEW YORK) -- The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of illegally maintaining its monopoly power "to inflate prices, degrade quality, and stifle innovation for consumers and businesses."

