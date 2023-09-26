Today is Tuesday September 26, 2023
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcome son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 11:30 am
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor Nation has grown by one: Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, fellow Bachelor in Paradise veteran Thomas Jacobs, have become parents.

On Monday, former Bachelorette star Kufrin shared a joint Instagram post with Jacobs announcing the birth of their son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

"Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023," they wrote in the caption of the post alongside a series of photos. "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man."

"We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift," they continued, before sharing the meaning behind their baby’s name.

In the post, Kufrin said Benson is for the town that her father was born and raised in, and Lee is for Jacobs’ father, "who sacrifices so much for this country and others."

They decided on Jacobs Kufrin as their son’s last names because they said "we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole."

In one photo, Kufrin is cradling her son in her arms while Jacobs smiles at her. In a second, Benson’s hand is against a sign with information about his birth, which noted he was born at 7:45 a.m. on September 21 and weighed 8 lbs.

The couple met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. In May 2022, Kufrin announced that she popped the question to Jacobs, saying in the caption of an Instagram post, "HE SAID YES!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



