Smith County burn ban lifted

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 9:40 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin rescinded the burn ban Tuesday, September 26, after the county received some much-needed rain. Franklin made the decision based on the recommendation of Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue. “Smith County received an adequate amount of rainfall Sunday night and during the early morning hours of Monday to reasonably lift the burn ban, which was enacted on August 1, 2023, for the safety of the public,” Hogue said. “I would like to thank the residents of Smith County for their understanding and cooperation while the burn ban was necessary.” Hogue encouraged anyone planning to conduct outdoor burning to do it in a safe manner.

Since the rainfall, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County decreased by 92 points, to an average of 627. The KBDI ranges from 0 to 800 and is used to determine forest fire potential. In the past, Smith County has issued a burn ban when the drought index falls around 700.

“We appreciate all of the hard work by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the men and women of the emergency services districts and volunteer fire departments throughout the burn ban,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “We also appreciate the patience and understanding of all the County citizens for taking these safety precautions.”

While the burn ban was in place, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office received reports of 712 total fire-related incidents, including 199 grass/brush fires, 131 reports of illegal burning and 39 structure fires.

There were 59 illegal burning citations issued from August 1 through September 25.

