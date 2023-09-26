Warrant out for Chargers’ J.C. Jackson over $600 fine, class

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2023 at 6:14 am

ByKRIS RHIM AND MIKE REISS

Police in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, issued an arrest warrant Monday for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson had until last Friday to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour class on reckless driving, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. The punishment stemmed from when Jackson was charged with driving 100 mph on Route 1 in South Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2021 while he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Jackson never paid the fine nor took the class, so he essentially defaulted after not appearing in Attleboro District Court by the deadline, according to the official.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has had legal trouble. Last season, he was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, in relation to a nonviolent family issue and was released a day later. He was also arrested in Florida in 2015 on suspicion of robbery and burglary but was found not guilty.

The warrant comes a day after Jackson was a surprise inactive in the Chargers’ first win of the season, a 28-24 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings, although coach Brandon Staley said later Monday that move was unrelated to the warrant.

When asked if the team would take disciplinary action against Jackson because of the warrant, Staley said: “I don’t know that as of right now, but it’s a private matter for J.C. and he’s working through it.”

The Chargers host the Raiders on Sunday. Staley said that to be active for the game Jackson “just has to establish the consistency and performance … you earn that week to week in this league and that’s really where it’s at.”

Jackson’s benching Sunday was the latest chapter in a season and a half of disappointment.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last offseason after four seasons with the Patriots. In his final year in New England, Jackson was an All-Pro and was second in the NFL with eight interceptions.

But he hasn’t been the same player in Los Angeles. His time has been highlighted by injury and struggling play. Last season, Jackson allowed a career-worst 149.3 passing rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference data, before rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 7, which ended his season.

