Today is Monday September 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


1 dead after motorcycle crash near Edom

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 4:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


1 dead after motorcycle crash near EdomEDOM – The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed on FM 279 on Saturday, according to our news partners at KETK. According to DPS, Roy Lewis Woods, 58 of Ben Wheeler, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on FM 279, 3 miles west of Edom. Karla Kay Coyle, 63 of Brownsboro was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 in the eastbound lane when the motorcycle reportedly failed to take a curve and hit the Ford. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Wade McMillan and Coyle had relatively minor injuries, DPS said. A DPS investigation into the crash is ongoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC