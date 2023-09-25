Today is Monday September 25, 2023
Former Wood County volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to arson

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 4:45 pm
Former Wood County volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to arsonWOOD COUNTY – A former volunteer firefighter in Hainesville pleaded guilty to four counts of arson last Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Courtney Keel of Mineola was arrested September 2021 after the Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a number of suspicious fires over 2020 that were worked by the volunteer firefighter. Though Keel pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony arson, motions for a new trial have been filed in his case.



