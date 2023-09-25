1 dead after rollover crash on I-20 near Marshall

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 4:40 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – A man is dead after a rollover crash Friday evening on I-20 near Marshall. According to a preliminary DPS report And our news colleagues at KETK, a Ford F-150 was traveling east on I-20 and “failed to drive in a single lane, veering off the roadway to the right.” The truck overcorrected, and DPS said it caused the truck to rollover. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Billy Warren, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DPS he had not been wearing his seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

