Today is Monday September 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep kids in New York for now

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s two children will stay in New York for the time being, according to court documents obtained by People Monday.

After Sophie petitioned the court asking for the “immediate return” of their daughters to England last week, Sophie and Joe have temporarily agreed to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

In Sophie’s court filing Thursday, she accused Joe of "wrongful retention" of the children — 3-year-old Willa and their 14-month-old identified only as D. — starting on or about September 20. The British actress claimed in the filing that Joe refused to allow their children to travel to England with her and would not hand over their passports.

Joe refuted the claims in a statement from his spokesperson, saying a Florida court order issued after the divorce proceedings were filed restricts both parents from relocating the children.

Joe filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC