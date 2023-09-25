Today is Monday September 25, 2023
Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety in 35 states

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 9:39 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has awarded $1.4 billion to projects improving railway safety and boosting rail capacity. Much of the money comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday “these projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient.” Buttigieg says the projects will benefit dozens of communities where railroads are located and strengthen supply chains. The money is funding 70 projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C. Railroad safety has become a concern nationwide since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio in February and caught fire after spilling hazardous chemicals. The White House says a possible government shutdown would undermine railway safety.



