Thousands without power in East Texas

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 9:29 am

TYLER – With severe weather overnight in our region, there are reports of over 30,230 with power. According to our news partner KETK, these reports are current as of 6:45 a.m. Monday. Troup ISD and Lanesville have cancelled classes due to power outages. For a county by county listing of power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO click here.

Go Back