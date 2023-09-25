Byron gets milestone win for Hendrick, moves closer to team’s next title

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 6:22 am

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron grew up a huge fan of Hendrick Motorsports when watching Jimmie Johnson win championships. He also wanted to one day drive for that organization. The 25-year-old Byron is now a step closer in his sixth Cup season to having an opportunity to race for the Rick Hendrick’s next title after getting the team owner a milestone victory. Byron led only the last six laps Sunday at Texas and advanced to the round of eight in NASCAR’s playoffs with his series-best sixth win of the season. It was the 300th for Hendrick, which already had the most in Cup history. The team also has 14 Cup titles.

Go Back