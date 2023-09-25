Today is Monday September 25, 2023
‘The Nun II’ scares off ‘Expendables 4’ at the box office with $8.4 million weekend

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 5:16 am
Warner Bros.

The Nun II topped the North American box office for the third straight week with an estimated $8.4 million, barely edging out Expendables 4, which opened with a franchise low $8.3 million -- far below its projected $15 million. Domestically, the ninth film in the Conjuring franchise has collected $69.2 million, and $204.2 million globally.

Expendables 4 -- which saw franchise vets Sylvester StalloneJason StathamDolph Lundgren and Randy Couture joined by newcomers 50 CentMegan Fox, and Andy Garcia -- had to settle for second place finish. Since launching in 2010, the Expendables franchise has grossed over $800 million worldwide, with 2012's Expendables 2 ranking as the most successful of the series.

A Haunting in Venice took third place with an estimated $6.3 million, for a two-week total of $25.4 million domestically and $71.6 million worldwide.

Fourth place went to The Equalizer 3, which picked up an estimated $4.7 million in its fourth week of release. This brings its domestic tally to $81.26 million -- just behind the first Equalizer's $101 million and The Equalizer 2's $102 million. Overseas the third Equalizer has grabbed an estimated $67.4 million, bringing its worldwide total to $148.66 million.

Rounding out the top five was Barbie, which scooped up an estimated $3.2 million in its 10th week of release. That brings is North American tally to $632.7 and $1.4 billion globally. 

