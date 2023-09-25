Today is Monday September 25, 2023
Migrants hoping to reach US by train

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2023 at 4:01 am
IRAPUATO, Mexico (AP) — A group of about 5,000 mostly Venezuelan migrants hoping to make it to the U.S. spent three days in the Mexican town of Irapuato waiting for a train that many in the group worried would never come. The train finally came Saturday. It was the group’s ticket north to Mexico’s border with the United States. Thousands of other migrants were stranded last week after Mexico’s biggest railroad said it halted 60 freight trains. The company, Ferromex, said so many migrants were hitching rides on the trains that it became unsafe to move the trains. The company said it had seen a “half dozen regrettable cases of injuries or deaths” in a span of just days.



