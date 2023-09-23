Linden Police investigating accidental fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2023 at 2:51 pm

LINDEN – The Linden Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday in the parking lot of a Crump Food Store in the 700 block of West Houston Street. According to Linden PD, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. when a store employee Larry Lawrence, 39 of Queen City, was helping put groceries in the back seat of a car. Officials said that there was a dog in the back seat and that Lawrence reportedly began to pet the dog when a .22 rifle in the back seat went off and hit him in the chest. According to our news partner KETK witnesses attempted to resuscitate him and when police and EMS arrived, they took over lifesaving procedures, but he was later pronounced dead at a helipad site. Linden Police Chief David Dulude said that the incident appears to have been accidental but that the case is still under investigation while they try to figure out how the rifle went off.

