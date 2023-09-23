Today is Saturday September 23, 2023
Mexico to set up checkpoints to ‘dissuade’ migrant freight trains to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials have pledged to set up checkpoints to “dissuade” migrants from hopping freight trains to the U.S. border. The announcement came Friday at a meeting that Mexican security and immigration officials had with a representative of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. So many migrants were climbing aboard trains that Mexico’s largest railway company said earlier this week it was suspending 60 freight train runs because of safety concers. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says its officers have been detaining about 9,000 migrants per day this month, an increase over previous months.



